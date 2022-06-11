Chhattisgarh: 10-year-old Boy Falls Into Borewell In Champa District; Rescue Ops Underway

An unfortunate event occurred in Pihrid Village of the Champa district in Chhattisgarh after a 10-year-old boy fell into a borewell in the Pihrid village of Janjgir-Champa district. The District Collector and SP are present at the spot while rescue teams have reportedly been rushed to the area where the rescue operation is currently underway. This is not an isolated incident and several such tragic events have been reported in the State in the past few days.

13 hours after incident, NDRF, SDRF teams still working to save child

The operation team is bound to face difficulties due to the topography as the rescue teams have already been working to free the child for over 13 hours now. In previous similar incidents, it was also observed that the Indian Army had to be deployed to rescue the children and several innovative ideas were applied during the rescue.

It has been reported that the ground is dug up to 50ft deep, and attempts are being made to dig a tunnel after the initial 60-65ft to hasten the efforts. CM Bhupesh Baghel is constantly being updated on the tense situation and the rescue operations that are underway are now being carried out both by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams.