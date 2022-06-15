Chhattisgarh: 11-year-old Boy Rescued From Borewell In Stable Condition, Says Doctor

After a rescue operation that lasted well over 100 hours, Rahul Sahu, the 11-year-old boy who was trapped in a 80-feet-borewell, in Janjgir Champa district of Chhattisgarh, has finally been brought out safely. After a successful rescue in the early hours of Wednesday, Sahu was taken to Bilaspur Apollo Hospital where he is currently in the ICU under the supervision of a team of specialist doctors.

The latest on the matter is that Rahul continues to be treated at the Apollo Hospital and is now doing better. The Apollo Hospital in Bilaspur released a Medical bulletin of Rahul which shows that he is responding well to the treatment.

Paediatrician Dr Sushil Kumar has stated that Rahul's condition is stable and he's doing better than before. However, Dr Kumar also added that he has an infection in his wounds as he was stuck inside the pit for days.

Speaking to the media, Dr Kumar said that all the required tests are being conducted in the ICU but investigation reports are yet to come. He said that there is a team of 5-6 specialised doctors engaged in Rahul's treatment but only after a day or two of treatment can something be said about his condition.

He also said that Rahul's treatment could go on for up to a week at the hospital depending on how his body continues to respond to the aid.

Dr Sushil Kumar informed that Rahul's body and mind have been severely stressed as he was inside the 80-feet borewell for days together without proper food, water and sleep.

The Chief Minister of Chattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel who was keeping tabs on the case since Friday tweeted, "Humara baccha bahadur hai (our boy is brave). A snake and a frog were his companions for 104 hours. Today the whole of Chhattisgarh is celebrating... we all wish for his return from hospital soon. Congratulations and thanks again to all the team involved in this operation."

हमारा बच्चा बहुत बहादुर है।



उसके साथ गढ्ढे में 104 घंटे तक एक सांप और मेढक उसके साथी थे।



आज पूरा छत्तीसगढ़ उत्सव मना रहा है, जल्द अस्पताल से पूरी तरह ठीक होकर लौटे, हम सब कामना करते हैं।



इस ऑपरेशन में शामिल सभी टीम को पुनः बधाई एवं धन्यवाद। pic.twitter.com/JejmhL7PBj — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) June 14, 2022

How the rescue operation unfolded

In the Pihrid village in Janjgir Champa district of Chhattisgarh, while playing near his home, Rahul fell into the 80-feet borewell on Friday. As per reports, personnel from the Army, the National Disaster Response Force, the State Disaster Response Force and local administration were involved in the operation that saw many challenges. A 70-feet deep pit parallel to the one Rahul was trapped in was dug up to reach the boy.

However, there was a huge risk of the debris caving in due to the continuous digging in the rocky terrain. The rescue teams had to request the villagers to keep pumping water out through other borewells nearby as filling up of groundwater could have proved fatal at the depth at which Rahul was stuck.

The rescue team stated that the last 1.5 feet of digging was the most challenging as it needed digging through hard rock and one lapse of judgement could have led to a fatal accident.

However, the rescue operation was completed after 104 hours.



(With inputs from ANI)