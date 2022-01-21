Chhattisgarh: 13-year-old girl gang-raped; 4 held

Bilaspur, Jan 21 (PTI) Four persons were arrested in connection with abduction and rape of a 13-year-old girl in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday evening when the victim was returning home from a nearby temple in the Torwa police station area, Bilaspur Additional Superintendent of Police Umesh Kashyap said.

“When the girl was passing through a deserted patch, the four accused intercepted and overpowered her. As she tried to scream for help, the accused gagged her and forcibly took her to a nearby field where two of them raped her,” he said.

They then left the girl in the field and escaped, Kashyap said.

When she did not return home, her family members launched a search and found her near the crime spot, the police officer said.

Subsequently, they approached the police and lodged a complaint.

The accused, all aged between 20 to 21 years, were arrested and booked on charges of abduction and rape and also under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Ac)t, Kashyap said.

Further investigation was underway. PTI COR TKP RSY RSY

