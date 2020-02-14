The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Chhattisgarh: Rice Left To Rot Due To Negligence Of Local Admin, Investigation Launched

General News

Close to 16,000 bags of rice which were kept for distribution under Public Distribution Scheme were left to rot at a warehouse in Chhattisgarh due to negligence

Written By Pritesh Kamath | Mumbai | Updated On:
Chhattisgarh

Close to 16,000 sacks of rice which were stored at a warehouse in Balrampur district for distribution under the Public Distribution System (PDS) were left to rot due to negligence of the district administration. The market value of the rice is reportedly said to be close to Rs 3 crore. A team of Civil Supplies Department has been sent from the state capital Raipur to probe the matter which has occurred at a warehouse in the Premnagar area of Wadraf Nagar.

WATCH | Arrogant Congress MLA Threatens IPS Officer During A Verbal Spat In Chhattisgarh

READ | Chhattisgarh Minister T S Singh Deo Bereaved

Investigation underway

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Baleswar Ram has said that an investigation was underway, however, he did not comment on the quantum of punishment to be meted out to the accused.

READ | 7 Naxals, Including 3 'deputy Commanders', Surrender In Chhattisgarh

"The case of rice rotting in our warehouse is being investigated. The investigation is underway and the final statement will be given only after the process is completed," Baleswar Ram told reporters on Thursday.

READ | Chhattisgarh CM To Participate In 'India Conference' At Harvard University On Saturday

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
BJP SLAMS RAHUL FOR PULWAMA REMARK
PM MODI'S TRIBUTE TO SUSHMA SWARAJ
RISHI SUNAK 'HONOURED' TO BE UK FM
NSA SLAPPED ON DR. KAFEEL KHAN
SCINDIA ASSURES GUEST TEACHERS
NAWAB MALIK QUESTIONS PULWAMA PROBE