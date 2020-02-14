Chhattisgarh: Rice Left To Rot Due To Negligence Of Local Admin, Investigation Launched

Close to 16,000 sacks of rice which were stored at a warehouse in Balrampur district for distribution under the Public Distribution System (PDS) were left to rot due to negligence of the district administration. The market value of the rice is reportedly said to be close to Rs 3 crore. A team of Civil Supplies Department has been sent from the state capital Raipur to probe the matter which has occurred at a warehouse in the Premnagar area of Wadraf Nagar.

Chhattisgarh: Huge quantity of rice, kept in 16000 sacks at a warehouse in Balrampur's Premnagar, and meant to be distributed under Public distribution system has become rotten allegedly due to the negligence of Civil Supplies Corporation and is reportedly being recycled. pic.twitter.com/BdtBXohnB9 — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2020

Investigation underway

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Baleswar Ram has said that an investigation was underway, however, he did not comment on the quantum of punishment to be meted out to the accused.

"The case of rice rotting in our warehouse is being investigated. The investigation is underway and the final statement will be given only after the process is completed," Baleswar Ram told reporters on Thursday.

