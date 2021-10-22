Chhattisgarh: 21 ITBP Personnel Hospitalised With Food Poisoning; Condition Stable Now

On Thursday, 21 members of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) force were admitted to a hospital in Malaida, Rajnandgaon district, Chhattisgarh. This was after they had complained of diarrhoea and vomiting. The employees, according to Rajnandgaon's Chief Medical Health Officer, are presently stable.

According to him, the 21 ITBP soldiers consumed non-vegetarian meals for dinner the day before yesterday, after which they became ill and were admitted to the hospital. All are now safe, according to CMHO Dr Mithilesh Chaudhary. According to Chaudhary, a team from the health department has arrived at the camp and is doing exams on the other campers.

Chhattisgarh: 21 ITBP personnel hospitalised with food poisoning

In a separate incident, according to Abid Hussain Sadiq, Deputy Commissioner, Kinnaur, the Army found five dead and rescued two people from snow in a rescue operation with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Thursday. On Thursday, the ITBP and Army began searching for 11 trekkers who had gone missing. They had begun their journey in Uttarakhand. At various locations, the Army rescued two people and discovered five bodies from the snow, Deputy Commissioner stated. Four of the 11 trekkers are still missing, according to the Deputy Commissioner. 11 trekkers were reported missing at Lamkhaga Pass, which connects Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, on Wednesday, according to Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar.

"A team of 11 trekkers is missing at Lamkhaga Pass between Uttarakhand to Himachal Pradesh. Search and rescue operation will be conducted tomorrow after heli-survey done today," DGP Kumar said yesterday.

Indo-Tibetan Border Police

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police are India's main border police organisation for its border with China's Tibet Autonomous Region. It is one of India's five Central Armed Police Forces and was founded on October 24, 1962, following the Sino-Indian War of 1962, under the CRPF Act. The ITBP has trained for civil medical camps, disaster management, and nuclear, biological, and chemical emergencies. ITBP members have served in UN peacekeeping missions in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Sierra Leone, Haiti, Western Sahara, Sudan, Afghanistan, and other nations. The National Disaster Response Force has two battalions from the ITBP.

