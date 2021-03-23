Last Updated:

Chhattisgarh: 3 Jawans Martyred In IED Blast Triggered By Maoists In Narayanpur

As per sources, about 24 jawans were present on the bus which was the target of the Maoists and several have been left grievously injured.

Written By
Ananya Varma

An alleged Maoist attack took place in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Tuesday. During the incident, 3 jawans were martyred in an IED bus explosion. As per sources, about 24 jawans were present on the bus which was the target of the Maoists and several have been left grievously injured after the incident. There is also a possibility of the death toll rising.

READ | NIA files charge sheet in extortion case involving CPI (Maoist) cadre in Jharkhand

Rescue operations are currently underway with ITBP personnel reaching the spot. "Three District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawans have lost their lives and a few injured in IED blast triggered by Naxals in Narayanpur district; details awaited," said Chhattisgarh, DGP Awasthi.

READ | BJP leader reacts to Maoist threat, asserts 'they won't be able to stand against police'

Last week, a Maoist was killed after an improvised explosive device (IED) that he was planting on a road to target security forces exploded in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district. As per sources, he was engaged in planting explosives near the Bechapal-Hurepal villages of the district. The man killed- Sunil Padam, was a Maoist militia commander." Padam, who was active in the Bhairamgarh area committee of Maoists, was reported to be an expert in planting IEDs," an official told PTI.

READ | ED files charge sheet against 3 operatives of Jharkhand-based Maoist group in money laundering case

(With Agency Inputs)

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND