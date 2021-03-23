Chhattisgarh: 3 Jawans Martyred In IED Blast Triggered By Maoists In Narayanpur

An alleged Maoist attack took place in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Tuesday. During the incident, 3 jawans were martyred in an IED bus explosion. As per sources, about 24 jawans were present on the bus which was the target of the Maoists and several have been left grievously injured after the incident. There is also a possibility of the death toll rising.

Rescue operations are currently underway with ITBP personnel reaching the spot. "Three District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawans have lost their lives and a few injured in IED blast triggered by Naxals in Narayanpur district; details awaited," said Chhattisgarh, DGP Awasthi.

Last week, a Maoist was killed after an improvised explosive device (IED) that he was planting on a road to target security forces exploded in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district. As per sources, he was engaged in planting explosives near the Bechapal-Hurepal villages of the district. The man killed- Sunil Padam, was a Maoist militia commander." Padam, who was active in the Bhairamgarh area committee of Maoists, was reported to be an expert in planting IEDs," an official told PTI.

(With Agency Inputs)