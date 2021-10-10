Chhattisgarh: 3 killed, 7 injured after SUV falls off bridge in Durg

Durg, Oct 10 (PTI) Two pedestrians and a driver of an SUV were killed after the vehicle fell from a bridge in Chhattisgarh's Durg district on Sunday, police said.

Seven other occupants of the Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) were injured in the accident took place around 7 am near Urla village on Anjora bypass road, located over 50 km from the state capital Raipur, Mohan Nagar police station house officer Hitendra Verma said.

The SUV occupants were returning to Raipur after visiting the Maa Bamleshwari Temple in Dongargarh town of neighbouring Rajnandgaon district during the ongoing Navratri festival, he said.

The vehicle's driver apparently lost control over the wheels, following which it fell off the bridge on the road below. The vehicle hit two persons who were passing through the road. Both of them died on the spot, he said.

The SUV's driver, identified as Purendra Sahu (23), also died in the accident while seven other occupants received injuries, the official said, adding that the condition of five of them was critical.

After being alerted, a police team rushed to the spot. The injured persons were shifted to a local hospital and the bodies were sent for postmortem, he added.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed condolence over the death of three people in the accident and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured, an official statement said. PTI COR TKP GK GK

