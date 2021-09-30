Chhattisgarh: 35 Maoists Surrender In Sukma In Three Days, Cite 'Hollow Ideology'

After 24 Maoists surrendered in the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Monday, other 11 extremists from the same district gave in to security forces on Wednesday, expressing disappointment over a 'hollow Maoist ideology'.

On a positive note, those who surrendered were also impressed by the district police's rehabilitation campaign, which inspired them to quit the path of violence. According to official information, the 11 Maoists were engaged in lower-rung cadres and had warrants pending against them.

Speaking on the development, Sukma Superintendent of Police (SP) Sunil Sharma said these Maoists were active in the insurgency-infested Gadiras areas.

"These cadres, who were active in the Naxal-infested Gadiras area, turned themselves in before the police and the security forces, expressing disappointment over the hollow Maoist ideology," Sukma Superintendent of Police (SP) Sunil Sharma said.

SP Sharma added that the Maoists will be given immediate assistance and provided facilities as per the government's surrender and rehabilitation policy.

Maoist movement in Sukma district

Only last month, at least two Maoists were gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma. As per the Sukma Superintendent of Police, the gunfight had taken place in the forest areas of Gompad. While the bodies of two Naxals were recovered with arms and ammunition, some managed to flee the spot.

Anti-Maoists operations in Chhattisgarh

Earlier in June, a Maoist was killed by security forces at a forest in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district. A battle between security forces and Maoist extremists took place at night in the forest near Elanganar village, under the Darbha police station, about 300 kms from Raipur. Inspector-General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P had told PTI that a team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) were patrolling the area to continue their anti-Naxal operation.

Later on 18 June, a woman Maoist was shot and killed in an encounter between security forces and the Naxalite ultras in the Chandameta area of Bastar. There were reports that a few other Maoist ultras had been inflicted with injuries during the battle. Even though the Maoists had managed to escape from the fight, security forces have been seeking to establish their base in the forest.

(With agency inputs)