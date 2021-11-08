Chhattisgarh: 4 CRPF Personnel Killed, 13 Injured After Jawan Opens Fire At Camp In Sukma

A shocking incident has come to light from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 50 Battalion Camp in Chhattisgarh's Sukma after a soldier opened fire on his own comrades during the early hours of Monday. At least four soldiers were killed and thirteen were injured in the case of fratricide. The injured jawans have been admitted to the Bhadrachalam area hospital for treatment, out of which one of the soldiers is in critical condition. The accused jawan has been taken into custody.

Four Jawans killed in fratricide in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh: Four jawans of CRPF 50 Bn killed and 3 injured in a case of fratricide in a CRPF camp in Maraiguda Police station limits of Sukma. A jawan had opened fire at the camp. pic.twitter.com/4ZF64RCNKM — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2021

The deadly incident took place at around 3.30 am in the camp of CRPF's 50th battalion in Lingampalli village of the district, around 400 km from the state capital Raipur, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P said. As per preliminary information, a jawan opened fire at his colleagues with his service weapon, an AK-47 rifle, the official told PTI.

CT/GD Dhanji, CT/GD Rajib Mondal, and CT/GD Rajmani Kumar Yadav are among the four jawans who have lost their lives in the incidents. W/C Dhananjay Kumar Singh, CT/GD Dharmendra Kumar, CT/GD Dharmendra Kumar CT/BUG Malay Ranjan Maharana are a few of the injured jawans. As per the sources it is being said that there was some dispute between the soldiers which later turned violent. However, it is still not clear why the accused jawan opened fire. The CRPF officials are engaged in the investigation of the case.

(With ANI/PTI Inputs)