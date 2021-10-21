Chhattisgarh: 43 Maoists Including One Carrying Rs 1 Lakh Bounty Surrender In Sukma

The rehabilitation work of Chhattisgarh police for Maoists is proving to be successful as other 43 surrendered to the CRPF. After 35 Maoists surrendered just a few weeks ago, now 43 other Maoists gave in to the police officials in Chhattisgarh's worst Maoist-hit Sukma district on Wednesday. Significantly, Podiami Lakshman, a militant commander carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, was among those who surrendered before the police. Like the last time, the Maoists surrendered owing to the “inhuman” and “hollow” Maoist ideology, informed Sukma Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma.

The 43 cadres belonged to ten villages of the Sukma district who turned themselves in before senior police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The SP also said that the surrendered Maoists were also "impressed" by the district police's rehabilitation drive for Naxals called 'Puna Narkom' (a term coined in local Gondi dialect which means New Dawn). The surrendered ones will be provided with facilities as per the Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy of the Chhattisgarh government.

Maoists surrender citing 'hollow ideology'

On September 30, a similar incident took place after 35 Maoists surrendered who were too impressed by the district police's rehabilitation campaign, which had inspired them to quit the path of violence. Speaking on the development, Sukma Superintendent of Police (SP) Sunil Sharma had said that these Maoists were active in the insurgency-infested Gadiras areas. They had also expressed disappointment with the group's ideology.

Maoist movement in Sukma district

In August, at least two Maoists were gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma. As per the Sukma Superintendent of Police, the gunfight had taken place in the forest areas of Gompad. While the bodies of two Naxals were recovered with arms and ammunition, some managed to flee the spot.

Anti-Maoists operations in Chhattisgarh

Earlier in June, a Maoist was killed by security forces at a forest in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district. A battle between security forces and Maoist extremists took place at night in the forest near Elanganar village, under the Darbha police station, about 300 kms from Raipur. Inspector-General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P had told PTI that a team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) were patrolling the area to continue their anti-Naxal operation.

(With PTI inputs)