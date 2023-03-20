Chhattisgarh: 44th Battalion Indo-Tibetan Border Police Seizes Naxal Dump, IED Components

The 44th Battalion of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) recovered a naxal dump, including IED components, country-made weapons, wireless sets, medicines, etc., in a search operation in the Kotuljhar jungles of District Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki in Chhattisgarh.

During the operation that was held on Sunday, the naxal dump that was found by ITBP had all the fatal components which could have been used for various missions.

As always, the 44th Battalion of ITBP valourously conducted the operation in dense Kotuljhar jungles in Chhattisgarh and found these accessories. With the cooperation of every member, including specially trained animals like dogs, the force was able to achieve its motive and recover these Naxal-related accessories.

Meanwhile, recently the Indo-Tibetan Border Police has also taken a unique initiative to protect wild animals and forest wealth. For this, special training is being given to six K9 soldiers at the Bhanu centre of the security force in Panchkula.

About ITBP

Indo-Tibetan Border Police was founded on October 24, 1962, for reorganising the frontier intelligence and security set up along the Indo-Tibetan border. Only four Battalions were sanctioned to begin. ITBP initially began under the CRPF Act. However, in 1992, parliament enacted the ITBPF Act, and the rules there under were framed in 1994.

Later, after it was given more responsibilities related to border guarding, counter-insurgency, and internal security roles, the number of ITBP Battalions increased gradually and ITBP presently has 56 service Battalions.

Who are Naxalites?

Naxalites are a group of far-left radical communists, supportive of Maoist political sentiment and ideology. Their origin can be traced to the splitting in 1967 of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), leading to the formation of the Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist).

Initially, the movement had its focus in West Bengal. However, in recent years it has spread into less developed areas of rural central and eastern India, such as Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh through the activities of underground groups like the Communist Party of India (Maoist).