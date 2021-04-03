Chhattisgarh: 5 Jawans Martyred In Anti-Maoist Operation, 1 Maoist Killed In Encounter

In an unfortunate incident, five security personnel laid down their lives in an encounter with Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Saturday. Apart from the five martyred, around 10 others were injured in the encounter. According to the initial reports, the encounter lasted for over 3 hours and there has been severe damage inflicted on the Maoists.

An emergency meeting of DGP DM Awasthi, Special DG (Anti-Naxal Operations) Ashoke Juneja and other officers is underway in Raipur over the encounter between security forces and Maoists in Bijapur in which 5 security personnel have lost their lives.

Chhattisgarh DGP DM Awasthi said, "Five security personnel died and around 10 others injured in an encounter with Naxals in jungles near Tarrem, Bijapur."

The security forces consisting of DRG, CRPF, STF and Cobra commandos were deployed in an anti-Maoist operation on April 2. 760 personnel from Tarrem, 200 from Usur, 195 from Pamed, 483 from Sukma's Minpa and 420 personnel from Narsapur were involved in the anti-terror operation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to pay tribute to the martyred soldiers while affirming that their sacrifice will never be forgotten and hoping for those injured to recover soon.

My thoughts are with the families of those martyred while fighting Maoists in Chhattisgarh. The sacrifices of the brave martyrs will never be forgotten. May the injured recover at the earliest. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 3, 2021

At 12 noon on Saturday, April 3, a major encounter started at the Sukma-Bijapur border when the PLGA battalion of Maoists and security forces came face to face.

Those who were martyred include one from the Cobra unit, two from DRG while two others were from the Bastaria battalion. As of now, one body of a woman Maoist has been recovered after the encounter while further details are awaited.

"In an encounter in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, initial reports indicate that three District Reserve Guard (DRG) and two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans have been martyred, one Naxal has also been killed," said the CRPF while the encounter was still underway.

