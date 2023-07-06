Chhattisgarh: 6-year-old Electrocuted, Two Children Injured After Touching Gate In Contact With Live Wire

A six-year-old girl was electrocuted and two other children sustained injuries in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district on Thursday after they touched an iron gate of a government-run fair price shop that was in contact with a live wire, an official said.

The incident took place in the afternoon in Koti village under Wadrafnagar development block when they were playing near their government primary school during lunch break, he said.

"While playing, they went to the nearby fair price shop and touched its gate.Varsha died, while Kajal (6) and Arti (9) were injured. Varsha and Kajal are Class I students. Arti studies in Class III," District Education Officer Lalit Patel said.

"Kajal and Arti are out of danger. Abhay Kumar and Ravindra Prasad, both teachers of the school have been suspended for alleged negligence," he added.