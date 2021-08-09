Chhattisgarh Bags 10 National Awards For Forest Produce Procurement, Marketing, Innovation

The state of Chhattisgarh has been conferred ten National Awards in procurement and processing of forest produce marketing at a national level. Two awards were also conferred upon the state for new products and innovations. Minister of Tribal Affairs, Arjun Munda presented these awards virtually to the state on August 6. The awards have been announced by Tribal Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (TRIFED), which is a national-level cooperative body under the administrative control of the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has congratulated state Forest Minister Mohammad Akbar, as well as all the employees of the forest department, Chhattisgarh State Forest Produce Association, forest committees and other stakeholders for winning the awards.

Among the awards announced by TRIFED, Chhattisgarh has bagged the first prize for inclusion of the maximum number of forest produce under the Minimum Support Price scheme for minor forest produce during 2020-21, for procurement of minor forest produce at the highest price from government funds, and the maximum utilisation of the funds sanctioned during 2020-21.

Inclusion of maximum forest produce under the Minimum Support Price scheme for minor forest produce in 2020-21

Procurement of minor forest produce at the highest price from the state government’s and Central government’s funds

Maximum utilisation of funds sanctioned in 2020-21

Completion of maximum surveys under Van Dhan Yojana

Maximum training for forest development clusters

Manufacturing maximum products through value addition

Maximum sale of products after value addition

Besides this, Chhattisgarh was awarded for the innovative manufacturing of sanitizers from mahua and for producing new products from Tamarind.

Minimum Support Price Scheme for Minor Forest Produce in 2020-21

Under the awards announced by TRIFED, Chhattisgarh has secured the first prize for including the maximum number of new forest products under the Minimum Support Price Scheme for Minor Forest Produce in 2020-21. Minor forest produces worth Rs 180.51 crore have been procured under this scheme in Chhattisgarh. Andhra Pradesh was awarded the second prize in this category for procurement of forest produces worth Rs 4.51 crore. Similarly, for procurement of minor forest produces from the Central government’s and the state government’s funds, Chhattisgarh will be awarded the first prize for procurement of forest produce worth Rs.1173 crore, whereas the second prize will be awarded to Orissa for procurement of minor forest produce worth Rs.30.32 crore.

Image Credit: PTI