Chhattisgarh: Bus Fares To Increase By 25% As Govt Approves Operators' Demand

The Chhattisgarh government has sanctioned a 25 percent increase in bus fares in response to requests from private bus operators in the state following the sharp spike in fuel prices. As there is an increase in the cost of diesel, a group of Chhattisgarh Bus Operators' Union met Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, on Sunday evening at his official house and demanded that the passenger charge be increased by at least 40%.

Bus fares to go up in Chhattisgarh

The state public relations department official said, “Considering their demand, the CM gave the nod to hike the fare by 25 percent," as per PTI. Previously, the Chhattisgarh transport department raised the bus passenger rates in the year 2018, when diesel was priced at Rs 69.20 a litre. He claimed the price of fuel on May 1 of this year was Rs 89.10 per litre.

During a meeting with the Chief Minister, head of the Chhattisgarh Yatayat Mahasangh (CYM) along with a senior Congress politician Pamod Dubey, as well as office-bearers of the Bus Owners Federation of Chhattisgarh (BWFC) briefed about their issues related to this matter. They said that raising the passenger rate is reasonable since all buses can function effectively for the general public's benefit.

Earlier, several private bus owners embarked on an indefinite strike on July 13 throughout Chhattisgarh to push for their demands, which included a fare rise. Hundreds of passengers in various areas of the state were adversely affected due to this act. Approximately 12,000 private buses were pulled off from the road and were stuck at bus stations across the major cities such as Raipur, Bilaspur, Durg, and Rajnandgaon.

Previously, Sayyad Anwar Ali, the president of Chhattisgarh Yatayat Mahasangh (CYM) told PTI, “We were already bearing the brunt of the lockdowns imposed on various occasions since the COVID-19 outbreak in March last year. The rise in diesel prices has added woes to our worries.” According to him, the daily cost of functioning buses exceeds the daily earnings, making it impossible to do so without quick assistance.

He further added that the group has made two requests to the state government, one of which is to raise the passenger price, and the other is to remove the regulation that exempts car owners from paying tax for up to two months if they are not using the vehicles. According to a 2009 law, bus operators must pay tax upon their bus even though after a two-month grace period it is not used, he added.

(Image Credit: PTI)