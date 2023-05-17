Chhattisgarh CM Baghel Is Scared Of Being Exposed In Liquor Scam: BJP's Om Mathur

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in charge and former Rajya Sabha member Om Prakash Mathur took a jibe at Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, saying he is scared of being exposed before the public and therefore, he is afraid about the action of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the (alleged) liquor scam.

"Why is he (referring to CM Baghel) scared? If he is not involved in the alleged liquor scam, why is he afraid? Whoever is involved in the scam in any way will be targeted. So far, what ED has done, including seizure, has given proof, so why is Bhupesh Baghel panicking without involvement," said Mathur while speaking to the agency on Tuesday.

"If he is not involved and he is correct and honest, then why is he getting nervous?" said the senior BJP leader, elaborating, "It means he had a fear in his mind that what he did was going to be exposed before the public."

Responding to the comment made by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel that whenever he goes to Bhent Mulaqat, youths raise slogans for 75 or more seats, Mathur said, "He has not seen youth shouting such slogans, but the CM is saying this out of irritation as his entire team is surrounded in the case of corruption. After (the alleged) liquor scam, corruption related to minerals will also come to light. As all kinds of scams will come to light. The CM is raising the slogan of 75 plus just to motivate his team."

"Today, the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and those (political parties) who used to abuse each other turned united today as they knew that they could not fight Modi alone," said Mathur.

Commenting about Congress leader Sachin Pilot staging a demonstration in Rajasthan, Mathur said, "This is going on everywhere in Congress. Before Rajasthan, I will talk about Chhattisgarh. Ahead of the 2018 elections in Chhattisgarh, two leaders, in the presence of senior leadership, entered into a consensus about the concept of a two-and-a-half year Chief Ministerial post. But what happened in Chhattisgarh? Moreover, nothing was given to Sachin Pilot, even though the party leadership assured him."

