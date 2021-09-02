Chhattisgarh CM Baghel Launches App, Portal To Calculate OBC, EWS Population Count

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel launched an app/portal on Thursday for the OBC and economically weak sections (EWS) of the society. CM Baghel while launching the portal stated that he believed in providing equal opportunities for all sections of society. The web portal/app will help in the calculation of the population of the OBC and EWS communities.

App for OBC, EWS population count

Baghel stated in a press release that providing justice to economically deprived sections of society was among the top priorities of his governance. Maintaining that Chhattisgarh CM launched a mobile app and also a web portal for the OBC and the EWS from his official residence in Chhattisgarh. This app will try to capture the census data of OBCs and EWS. The state government had taken several steps for the welfare of farmers, forests dwellers, laborers, and landless people.

The CM remembered while adding those measures, "The reservation of Other backward classes was increased from 14% to 27% by issuing an ordinance on September 04, 2019. Along with this, a provision of 10% was also made for the economically weaker sections of the society.

CM Baghel added, "Some people challenged this decision in court after which the high court while staying with the implementation of this decision of the state government, directed submit quantifiable data." Baghel explained that for the implementation of the order of the HC, and to legally strengthen the provisions of reservations, a Quantifiable Data Commission had to be constituted and this launched portal/app would help the Chattisgarh govt to complete its agenda in a systemized and accurate manner.

What are the functions of the user-friendly app?

The CGQDC app and the portal launched by CM Baghel has kept a very transparent approach on either end. The app's interface would be convenient for the users and will be user-friendly. CM Baghel while launching the app appealed to the people of the OBS and backward community to provide maximum cooperation and ensure a systemized data collection is conducted. The CM also mentioned that he had appointed 5549 supervisors for the survey in the entire state out of which 1103 supervisors had been appointed in urban areas and4446 in gram panchayat areas.

(With inputs from ANI, Image Credits - PTI)