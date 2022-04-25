Chhattisgarh CM Baghel Objects Disruption Of 23 Trains; Urges Centre To Reverse Decision

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday objected to the decision of the South East Central Railway to disrupt the operations of 23 trains passing through Chhattisgarh for a month and urged the railway authorities to reverse its decision for the convenience of the people.

Chief Minister Baghel had disputed the railway’s decision to suddenly shut down operations of 23 express and local trains from the state and argued that the timing of the decision was not right, as summer vacations are approaching and many people will travel to and from the state.

He further stated that the wedding season is also going on currently and such a decision will further cause inconveniences for the people of the lower and middle-income groups.

'Will cause inconvenience to people of middle & lower income groups': CM Baghel

"It is not right to cancel passenger trains at this time because summer vacations are approaching. Wedding season is also going on. Many people from the middle and lower classes commute on these trains. People have got the chance to travel outside their cities after two years of COVID restrictions," CM Bhupesh Baghel said.

This comes after the South East Central Railways, Bilaspur, issued a notice on April 23 and announced that a total of 23 express and local trains passing through Chhattisgarh will be stopped for the next one month, from April 24, 2022.

CM Baghel had previously written to the Railway Board on April 24, requesting it to keep local trains running through the state. The Chief Minister had stated that no alternative arrangements for passengers had been established prior to the suspension of these railways' operations.

"There are many people from the middle and lower class who commute daily on these trains. Due to the closure of the services of these trains, there will be a lot of inconvenience in the movement of daily passengers, including small traders, people associated with government and other jobs, school and college students, etc. Stopping the operation of trains will definitely have an adverse effect on the journeys made during the summer vacations," reads the state government’s letter to South East Central Railway.

A similar order was passed by the South East Central Railway in March 2022, which resulted in the cancellation of 10 trains. The state government wrote to Railway Board on April 5, requesting that all the trains continue to run, but the state government's plea was ignored.

(With ANI Inputs)

