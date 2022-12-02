Chhattisgarh CM Baghel's Deputy Secretary Soumya Chaurasia Arrested In Illegal Mining Case

A top bureaucrat in Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's office, Soumya Chaurasia, was arrested on Friday by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a coal extortion case. Chaurasia, who is Baghel's deputy secretary, was under the radar of central agencies and the Income Tax Department had earlier raided properties attached to her before ED. She was placed under arrest after being summoned by the ED for questioning.

In the month of October, the ED had conducted raids at the house of Chaurasia. Before that, the Income Tax Department team raided the bureaucrat's home for more than two days.

She was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) 2002, as an illegal levy of Rs 25 per tonne was allegedly extorted for each tonne of coal that was transported in Chhattisgarh, which involved bureaucrats, businessmen, and middlemen.

Chhattisgarh CM Baghel hits out at central agencies again

Interestingly, this comes just four days after Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel accused the central agencies of ill-treating people who called for questioning. Posting a series of tweets on Sunday, he clarified that the ED and the Income Tax department should take legal action against those involved in corruption. However, Baghel made it clear that illegal acts by these agencies won't be acceptable. Maintaining that people of the state are very angry over the treatment meted out to suspects, he claimed that false cases were being filed to fulfil a political conspiracy.

"Serious complaints such as summoning people on the spot, forcibly lifting them out of their homes, making them sit in a murga position, forcing them to make confessions under pressure, threatening them to rot in jail for life, keeping them without food and water till late night are being received. Without informing the local police, they are raiding with CRPF. Complaints have been received from the officials that some people are being beaten with rods, some have broken legs and some have lost their hearing," Baghel alleged.