Chhattisgarh CM Bhagel Expresses Grief Over Deaths Of Police Officials In Dantewada Attack

At least 10 police jawans and a civilian were killed in a blast that occurred in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada, officials confirmed.

The brutal attack was carried out by Naxals on the vehicle that was carrying security personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard. The incident happened when police personnel were returning from an anti-naxal operation.

Dantewada attack: Chhattisgarh CM expresses grief over death of police officials

दंतेवाड़ा के थाना अरनपुर क्षेत्र अंतर्गत माओवादी कैडर की उपस्थिति की सूचना पर नक्सल विरोधी अभियान के लिए पहुंचे डीआरजी बल पर आईईडी विस्फोट से हमारे 10 डीआरजी जवान एवं एक चालक के शहीद होने का समाचार बेहद दुखद है।



Taking to Twitter, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister expressed grief over the incident, saying, "The news of the martyrdom of our 10 DRG jawans and a driver due to an IED blast on the DRG force which had arrived for anti-Naxal operation on the information of the presence of Maoist cadre under Aranpur police station area of Dantewada is very sad. We, the people of the state, pay our respects to him. We all share in the grief of their families. May his soul rest in peace."

While speaking to media over the incident, he said, "We will go after those who are responsible for this attack." CM Bhagel assured that "naxals won't be spared."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah dials Bhagel, takes stock of the matter

Meanwhile, it has also come to the fore that Union Home Minister Amit Shah also called Chhattisgarh CM to take stock of the matter. He also assured that Centre's assistance will be given if required.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks with Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel over the naxal attack that claimed lives of 10 DRG (District Reserve Guard) personnel and one driver, in Dantewada.



