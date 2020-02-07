Union Budget
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Claims That Results Of Delhi Elections Will Be 'shocking'

General News

For the 70-seat Assembly, New Delhi will go to polls in a single-phase on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11.

Updated On:

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday said that the results of the upcoming Delhi polls will be 'shocking'. He added that the reality differs from what the outside perception is. "The mood of the people is something else itself," he added.

New Delhi will go to polls in a single-phase on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. The BJP has fielded Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha president Sunil Yadav against Delhi CM Kejriwal from New Delhi constituency, and the Congress has pitted former NSUI Delhi president Ramesh Sabharwal against him. 

