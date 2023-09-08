Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Slams Centre, Accuses It Of Not Procuring Rice From State

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel accused the Centre of not procuring rice from the state on Thursday and stated that the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) sees politics in every issue. Speaking to the media about the same in Raipur, he said, "They (Centre) are not buying rice from us. It is very unfortunate. They have started playing games. Earlier, also we were treated in the same manner. And we had to sell the paddy in the open market. We bore the loss but did not let the farmers bear the loss. BJP sees politics in everything."

Baghel writes to Piyush Goyal

Yesterday, he also wrote a letter to the Union Food and Public Distribution Minister Piyush Goyal on the reduction in the target of rice procurement from the state in the central pool.

The letter read, "Chhattisgarh government has estimated to procure 130 lakh tonnes of paddy this year, the Centre has also reduced the quantity of rice from 86.5 lakh metric tonnes to 61 lakh metric tonnes as per the procurement estimate of Chhattisgarh."

Karnataka CM slams Centre

On Thursday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also appealed to the citizens of the state to not bring the BJP to power in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections alleging that the Centre is not supplying rice to the state for the Anna Bhagya scheme.

Attacking the saffron party, he said, "We trusted them, but the Centre denied us rice. Is the BJP pro-poor? They are not. We did not ask for rice for free. We were ready to pay for it. We were ready to pay 36 rupees (per kg) for the rice. When we asked for rice, they agreed and then backtracked. All of you must decide how despicable they are. They are anti-poor."

The 2023 Chattisgarh state assembly elections are set to be held later this year to elect all 90 members of the House. This year the Congress managed to get 68 seats while the BJP won 15 seats in the 2018 Assembly elections.

(With inputs from ANI)