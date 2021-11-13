Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Urges Centre To Extend GST Compensation Period By 5 Years

Chhattishgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday, November 12, urged the Centre to extend the compensation period of the Goods and Service Tax (GST) beyond 2022 by five years. In a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Chhattisgarh CM sought the sanction of Rs 4,140 crore penalty amount collected by the Centre from coal miners who were allotted mines in the state. The CM also sought to enhance the share given to the state in centrally-sponsored schemes.

Demanding a reduction in cess on the fuel prices, Bhupesh Bhagel appealed to the Centre to permit the manufacturing of ethanol from the surplus paddy procured by the state's farmers.

Chhattisgarh CM seeks financial resources amid COVID-19 pandemic

In a letter to Union Minister, CM Baghel cited that the state is facing a revenue shortfall due to the COVID-19 pandemic further affecting the smooth operation of public welfare schemes. The Chief Minister stated in the letter that in the past two years, there has been a major decline in the state's revenue due to the pandemic.

Baghel in his letter said, “The state is expected to get Rs 6,500 crore by way of GST compensation from the Centre in the current financial year, but in the next fiscal, this amount will only be given for the first quarter (April-June), which will be around Rs 1,700 crore. No arrangement has been made by the Centre to compensate the revenue loss of about Rs 5,000 crore to the state".

Additional financial recourses granted to 7 states

The Department of Expenditure on Friday granted permission to seven states including Chhattishgarh, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Punjab to borrow an additional amount of Rs 16.619 crores, in order to boost capital expenditure.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the seven states have given permission as they have achieved the Centre set target for the capital expenditure up to the second quarter of 2021-22. As per the issued permission, additional open market borrowing is equivalent to 0.5 per cent of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP). The additional financial resources made available are aimed to help in pushing their capital expenditure.

(With ANI input)

(Image: PTI)