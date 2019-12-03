Sarkeguda Encounter: Chhattisgarh CM Ensures Strict Action, Says 'no One Will Be Spared'

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has promised strict action against personnel responsible for the alleged 2012 Sarkeguda encounter. "Strict action will be taken against whoever is responsible for this.The procedure is to table it (judicial commission report) before the Assembly and then it is examined by the law department," he said while speaking to the media on Monday.

"After that, a committee is constituted which will decide what actions should be taken against whom.There is no question of sparing anyone in this case," the Chief Minister added.

The Chief Minister's comments come after a one-member judicial commission accused security forces of killing 17 people, including seven minors, in Sarkeguda village in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district in June 2012. The commission claimed that there was no firing by the villagers and no evidence to prove they were Maoists. On the night of June 28 and 29, 2012, 17 villagers, including 7 minors, from Sarkeguda, Kottaguda and Rajpenta were fired upon and killed by a combined team of CRPF and police personnel and 10 others were injured. Six security personnel also sustained injuries in the incident.

The commission chaired by Justice VK Agarwal, a retired Judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court submitted its report to the Chhattisgarh government earlier in November. "The report concludes that the security forces opened fire unilaterally on the members of the meeting, killing and injuring many of them. There was no firing by the members of the meeting," the Commission stated.

CRPF jawan recently injured in IED blast

In a major development, one CRPF jawan was injured on Friday in an IED blast in Chhatisgarh's Bijapur. This development was confirmed by Bastar's Inspector General of Police P Sundarraj, who stated that the Improvised Explosive Device was planted by Naxals. More details are awaited.

The incident took place early morning under Basaguda police station when a team of CRPF's 168th Battalion was out on an area domination operation, Bijapur Superintendent of Police Divyang Patel said. While the patrolling team was cordoning off a forest near Tarrem, 450 km from the state capital Raipur, a paramilitary jawan inadvertently stepped over the pressure IED connection triggering the blast that left him injured. The injured constable Munna Kumar was shifted to a local hospital, Patel said, adding a combing operation was underway in the area.

(With Agency Inputs)