Chhattisgarh CM launches organic-based campaign to increase soil fertility

Raipur, May 3 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday launched 'Maati Pujan Mahaabhiyan' on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, which marks the beginning of the Kharif crop season, and asked people to use organic manure to increase the fertility of soil.

The launch function was held at the premises of Indira Gandhi Krishi Vishwavidyalaya (IGKV) here.

On the occasion, Baghel, attired in traditional dhoti and kurta, performed rituals associated with the soil, sowed seeds and drove a tractor.

"Chhattisgarh has science-based culture and tradition. For progress in farming, we have to use the combination of culture, tradition and modern techniques. The state government has been making efforts in this direction. If we take care of the soil's health, then it will ultimately benefit our own health," he said.

"Excessive use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides has resulted in reduction in the softness of soil. It also causes adverse effects on people's health as we consume the farm produce. People must use vermi-compost and other organic materials in farming," he added.

He hailed IGKV, which has completed 35 years, for developing over 100 new varieties of paddy and preserving over 23,000 varieties.' The CM also administered an oath to people present on the occasion to adopt organic farming to enhance and preserve the fertility of soil, officials said.