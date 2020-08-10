Chhattisgarh CM Lays E-foundation Stone For Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Memorial And Museum

On Sunday, Bhupesh Baghel, the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, laid the e-foundation of the Shaheed Veer Narayan Memorial and Museum which is all set to be built in Purkhouti Muktangan, Nava Raipur, on the occasion of World Indigenous Day at a cost of Rs 25 crore.

E-foundation laid by Bhupesh Baghel

CM Bhupesh Baghel who attended this function online from his residence office congratulated the tribal community on the momentous occasion.

Speaking on the symbolic importance of a museum such as this one, Bhupesh Baghel said that in the memory of the very first Shaheed of Chhattisgarh Veer Narayan Singh, Purkhouti Muktangan's memorial will be a great asset to society. He was quoted saying, “Our generation should become aware of the glorious history of the tribal society, culture and the heroic saga of Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh.”

He also added, “Youth of the state should also become aware of Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh’s contribution to the freedom struggle of the country, become familiar and feel proud of his martyrdom.”

An anthropological museum to be also constructed

The Chief Minister also informed that along with the memorial, a state-level anthropological museum will also be constructed. The construction of this museum is a conscious effort taken to preserve the glorious and diversified human culture which existed many thousand years ago in the state of Chhattisgarh. The primary goal of this institution is to focus on promoting research, training and development of the tribal culture within the State.

Bhupesh Baghel said, “This institute will serve as a centre for proper training and research for many states in our country presenting the diversity of cultural life. The beauty of the traditional lifestyle of the state will be displayed lively through the exhibition and creative activities. The museum will remain committed to the conservation of ecology, environment, local values, traditions and customs.”

The museum will become a platform to preserve and display the culture and society of different communities, conservation of biodiversity, water management and other techniques, he said.

(With ANI inputs)

