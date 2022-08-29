Chhattisgarh CM Sanctions Rs 500 Cr Fund For Repair, Maintenance Of School Buildings

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday sanctioned funds to the tune of Rs 500 crore for repair and maintenance of various school buildings in the state, an official said.

Baghel directed the chief secretary to start the repair work of school buildings immediately after the monsoon season ends, the official said.

During the chief minister's 'Bhent Mulaqat' drive, a public interaction programme held in May, villagers and public representatives had informed him about the condition of school buildings, he said.

They had pointed out that due to lack of sufficient funds, the repair work of buildings was not undertaken, and claimed that this was hampering the functioning of regular classes, the official said.

While sanctioning the funds, Baghel directed the chief secretary to ensure that the repair and maintenance of school buildings is completed before the start of the next academic session in June 2023, he added.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)