Chhattisgarh CM Seals Katghora After 7 Positive COVID-19 Cases Reported From The Area

Due to the looming threat of COVID-19 pandemic across the country, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday gave instructions to seal the affected area in Korba's Katghora where seven COVID-19 positive cases have been reported.

"On finding 7 positive COVID-19 patients simultaneously in Katghora in Korba district of the state, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has given firm instructions and asked the Health Department to seal the affected area and get everyone tested there," an official release said.

It said he has also given instructions to form a special team for Katghora which will remain completely dedicated to the area. Baghel has also given instructions that all people who came to the affected area of Katghora in the last 20 days and "who have contact with them" should be identified and quarantined. He said that during this period, the doctors, health workers, and other government employees working in this area should also be tested.

Despite the news of seven COVID-19 positive patients in one area was "worrisome", the chief minister has assured that the state government was fully prepared to deal with the crisis.

Earlier, Chhattisgarh had 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19 positive patients; nine of them had been cured and discharged.

COVID-19 impact in India

The nation is witnessing an alarming swell in the number of positive cases. Despite the 21-days nationwide lockdown nearing its conclusion, the number of COVID-19 positive cases in India risen to 5,865, of which 169 have succumbed to the infection while 5,218 cases are still active; 477 have recovered and discharged as on March 9, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

