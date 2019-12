Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that the government will buy paddy at the rate of Rs. 2,500 a quintal every year. He said that the government will not let the farmers get hurt. The Chief Minister was addressing the closing ceremony of Kisan Swabhimaan, Samman and Sangharsh Yatra on Sunday. He also attacked the BJP government in the Centre over the rising onion prices.