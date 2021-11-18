Chhattisgarh CM To Decide On Fuel VAT Reduction In Nov 22 Cabinet Meet: TS Singh Deo

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will take a decision on the reduction of Value Added Tax (VAT) on fuel prices on November 22, state Health Minister TS Singh Deo informed. Deo also revealed that schools will not be reopened until children are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. "Schools also have to ensure that the staff is 100% vaccinated," he added.

The Central Government on November 3, had announced a reduction in the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs. 5 and Rs. 10 respectively. As per data provided by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, 22 states and Union territories, in a bid to provide relief to the consumers had undertaken a commensurate reduction of VAT on fuel. Several states including Tripura, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Ladakh announced VAT cuts on petrol and diesel.

Which states have reduced VAT on Fuel?

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on November 17, announced in would deduct the share of Value-added Tax (VAT) levied on aviation fuel. The latest reduction on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) from 16% to 1% has indicated improvised air traffic and control at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport Agartala after it receives the international airport status. While addressing a press conference, Chowdhary said, "with the deduction of the state's share of VAT on ATF, Tripura government will bear an annual loss of Rs 1.67 crore." Additionally, the Tripura government had announced a VAT reduction of Rs 7 on petrol and diesel.

The Rajasthan Government decided to cut down VAT by Rs 4 and Rs 5 on petrol and diesel respectively. The Ashok Gehlot administration will be bearing a loss of Rs. 35,000 crore in revenue following the reduction of the price.

Punjab has topped the list in slashing the price of petrol by Rs 16.02 per litre, followed by Rs 13.43 in Ladakh and Karnataka by Rs 13.35. In the case of diesel, the Union territory of Ladakh has topped the list in bringing down the prices by Rs 19.61 per litre, followed by Rs 19.49 in Karnataka and Rs 19.08 in Puducherry. Diesel is the cheapest in the Andaman and Nicobar at Rs 77.13 per litre. In Mizoram's Aizwal the price has been set at Rs 79.55.

(With inputs from ANI)