Chhattisgarh Collector Assaults Man, Threatens To File Fake FIR Over Lockdown Violation

Amit Mittal, who was assaulted by a Surajpur collector, said that he went out to check on his COVID positive grandmother. While coming back, he was stopped by some policemen, when he tried to show the slip of the recent blood test, police hit him with the stick. While talking about the incident, he revealed that the IAS officer of the area ordered police to beat him and smashed his phone.

Amit Mittal on assault by Surajpur collector

He noted, "My grandmother is admitted to COVID hospital, I went to get food for her and get the blood tests done. I was coming back, police stopped me there, I was taking out the slip, in the meantime, they hit me with a stick. When I went to show the slip to the Collector, he said, 'Okay, go'. Then he called me back and smashed my phone and slapped me and asked policemen to beat me. And the threatened saying they will file FIR against me. they also took my car away." (Sic.)

Chhattisgarh collector slaps man

During the lockdown in Chhattisgarh, a District Collector was caught violently thrashing a man who was out on the streets allegedly buying COVID-19 medicines for his family. Despite Aman Mittal's (23) frequent explanations and attempts to display a piece of paper, Ranbir Sharma, Surajpur's District Collector, can be seen ordering cops to lathi-charge him. In addition, he can be seen crushing the man's cellphone as he tries to show him something on it.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel slammed the Surajpur collector's behaviour on Twitter, saying that such incidents 'will not be tolerated' in the state. The CM apologised to the man who was wrongly thrashed and suspended Ranbir Sharma with immediate effect, calling the collector's actions "unacceptable."

IAS Association condemns the act

Later, the IAS Association strongly criticized Ranbir Sharma's conduct, saying it was "contrary to the basic tenets of the service and civility." Former J&K DGP Shesh Paul Vaid also called for his suspension, claiming that the law prohibits any public official from physically assaulting and destroying the personal property of any resident. Bhupesh Baghel, the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, immediately condemned Sharma's actions, calling them "unacceptable," and suspending him with immediate effect.

Ranbir Sharma apologised for his misbehaviour after the video went viral on social media and attracted widespread condemnation, saying he never intended to belittle Aman Mittal. "Today a video is viral on social media in which I am shown slapping a man who was out during lockdown. I sincerely apologize for today's behaviour. I never had any intention to disrespect or belittle the person in the video," he said.

