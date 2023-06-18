Chhattisgarh Congress MLA Calls For ‘Hindu Rashtra’, Party Terms It ‘personal Opinion’

Chhattisgarh Congress MLA Anita Sharma stirred a massive controversy on Friday after she called for unity to build a ‘Hindu Rashtra’ and asked all Hindus to unite to make it happen. The Dharsiwa legislator’s call came while she was addressing an event in Raipur to mark the birth anniversary of Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati.

“Wherever we are, be it in a village or any place we should pledge and talk for Hindus. When we Hindus come together then only Hindu Rashtra can be created,” the Congress MLA said in Chhattisgarhi language.

Later while talking to the reporters, Sharma stated that her statement had been misinterpreted as she was only trying to unite people. “I was only talking about the unity of people who live in the country,” she said, adding, “For me, the concept of Hindu Rashtra is the unity of all religions.”

Congress terms it ‘personal opinion’

Responding to the party legislator’s Hindu Rashtra call, Chhattisgarh state Congress communication head Sushil Anand Shukla termed Sharma’s statement ‘personal opinion’ and said that the grand-old party remains firm on its stand on the Constitution and secularism.

“The Congress party stands with the Constitution. It is firm on secularism that is mentioned in the Constitution drafted by leaders like Babasaheb Ambedkar, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Dr Rajendra Prasad,” Shukla was quoted as saying.

BJP calls for UCC

Issuing a reaction to Sharma’s statement, Chhattisgarh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Kedar Gupta said that if the Congress supports the Uniform Civil Code, which he claimed was in the pipeline, then 'Ram Rajya will prevail as the UCC will end the appeasement politics'.

(With inputs from ANI)