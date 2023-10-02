Chhattisgarh Congress MLA returning from 'Bharosa Yatra' injured after falling from motorcycle in Bijapur

A Congress MLA was injured after he fell from a motorcycle during the party's 'Bharosa Yatra' in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Monday, officials said.

Vikram Mandavi, who represents Bijapur Assembly constituency, sustained injuries on his shoulder after he fell from the motorcycle he was riding near Tunkigutta hill, while vice president of Bijapur municipality Purushottam Sallur riding pillion suffered minor injuries, a police official said.

The incident took place this evening when Mandavi was returning after concluding the Bharosa Yatra in Madded village following which duo was shifted to Bijapur district hospital, he said.

Preliminary examination suggests the MLA has suffered bone injury on his shoulder and is being shifted to Dimrapal medical college in Jagdalpur in an ambulance, Dr Yashwant Kumar Dhruv, civil surgeon of Bijapur district hospital, told PTI over phone.

The Congress on Monday took out a day-long 'Bharosa Yatra' in all 90 Assembly constituencies in the poll-bound state to inform people about the welfare schemes of its government.