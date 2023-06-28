Chhattisgarh Congress To Chalk Out Election Strategies With Party Top Brass In Delhi

In a bid to bolster their preparations for the upcoming Chhattisgarh elections, top Congress leaders from the state are set to meet in Delhi on Wednesday, June 28. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Health Minister TS Singh Deo, Vidhan Sabha Speaker Charan Das Mahant, and PCC Chief Mohan Markam will be attending this crucial meeting at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters. Notably, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi is also expected to participate in the discussions.

The Congress Party has been actively engaged in holding regular meetings with the leadership of Congress-ruled states as well as leaders from other states in the run-up to the assembly elections and the 2024 general elections. Following their recent victory in Karnataka, the party has shifted its focus to the forthcoming assembly elections and the crucial 2024 polls.

The primary objective of the ongoing meetings between Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former president Rahul Gandhi, and state leadership is to address internal conflicts and minimize any potential damage caused by infighting within the party ranks. As part of their strategy to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at any cost, the Congress Party has planned a series of meetings in different states.

Chattisgarh Congress leaders to discuss election strategies

One of the significant challenges faced by the Congress Party has been internal discord with instances of infighting witnessed in states like Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, the party is striving to bring all Congress leaders on the same page and promote a sense of unity. The success of this effort will determine the party's ability to present a formidable opposition in the upcoming general and assembly elections.

The upcoming meeting in Delhi holds immense importance for the Congress Party, particularly for the Chhattisgarh elections. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Health Minister TS Singh Deo, Vidhan Sabha Speaker Charan Das Mahant, and PCC Chief Mohan Markam will be discussing crucial election strategies during this gathering. Rahul Gandhi's participation in the meeting adds further significance, reflecting the party's commitment to its state leaders and their electoral prospects.

The Chhattisgarh elections will be a litmus test for the party's rejuvenation and its ability to reclaim power in the state. The discussions in Delhi will play a pivotal role in shaping the Congress Party's approach as it seeks to establish a strong presence in Chhattisgarh and provide a viable alternative to the ruling BJP.

The Congress Party's determination to overcome internal divisions and present a united front is evident through these meetings. The political landscape in the nation is witnessing intense competition between major parties, making it imperative for the Congress Party to consolidate its resources and strategize effectively. The actions and decisions taken during the upcoming meeting will likely set the tone for the Congress Party's campaign in Chhattisgarh, shaping its prospects in the upcoming elections.