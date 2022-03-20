Chhattisgarh: Cop Dies After Collapsing During Attempt To Pacify Clashing Groups

An assistant sub-inspector of police was declared dead soon after he collapsed to the ground in Mahasamund district of Chhattisgarh, where he went to placate two groups engaged in a brawl, an official said on Sunday.

The deceased police officer, identified as Vikas Sharma, was posted with the district's cyber cell, he said.

The incident occurred near Sharma's house in Clubpara area in Kotwali police station limits on Saturday night, Mahasamund Superintendent of Police Vivek Shukla said.

"After learning about a brawl near his house , Sharma rushed to the spot to pacify the warring members, but collapsed to the ground," the SP said, adding that the ASI was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where he was declared dead.

According to doctors, no injury mark was found on Sharma's body, he said.

The body was later sent for an autopsy and the entire procedure is being videographed, Shukla added.

