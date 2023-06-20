Chhattisgarh: Cop Killed In Bijapur District; Police Suspect Role Of Naxals

A policeman was hacked to death by some people in Chhattisgarh’s Naxalite-hit Bijapur district on Tuesday, an official said. While cops suspect the involvement of Naxals, they are looking into all possible angles, including personal enmity, the official said. The crime was committed in the early hours at Patakutru village under Kutru police station limits where victim assistant constable Sanjay Kumar Vedja had gone to meet his relatives, a senior police official said.

Vedja, posted at Bhadrakali police station, was attached to the police reserve centre in Bijapur town. He was on leave since June 11 and he went to Patakutru on Monday to visit his relatives, the official said. Between 3 am to 4 am on Tuesday, four-five unidentified men attacked Vedja with sharp-edged weapons when he was asleep in a relative’s house. The assistant constable died on the spot, the official said.

“Prima facie, the modus operandi of the attack suggests it was executed by a small action team of Naxals. However, the investigation is being done into all possible angles, including personal enmity, for the murder,” the official said. Meanwhile, security forces have launched a search in the area to trace the killers, he added.