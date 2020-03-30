Chhattisgarh Cops Musical Awareness Amid Lockdown Wins Hearts, Wows CM Baghel

A Bilaspur police officer from Chhattisgarh melodiously sang to the tunes of a classic Bollywood song to create awareness about COVID-19 and encourage people to stay at home. In a video shared by the Bilaspur police on its Twitter handle, Abhinav Upadhyay was captured singing the popular song 'Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai' while advising people to take precautions and stay safe amid rising cases of Coronavirus in the city. The video also shows residents of the area clapping to the beats of his song from the balconies and cheering the officer.

CM Bhupesh Baghel appreciates the effort

The unique initiative by Bilaspur police to encourage people to stay at home was appreciated by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who took to Twitter and commented "Wow" on the video that has surfaced on social media.

The Chhattisgarh police revealed on Saturday that 28 cases of violation of rules were registered in the city, since the lockdown on Thursday. The country is observing a lockdown for three weeks to curtail the spread of COVID-19 . Chhattisgarh has reported a total of 7 positive cases as of Monday, March 30.

