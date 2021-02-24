Chhattisgarh Couple Holds Pre-wedding Photoshoot In CM's Chopper; Investigation Launched

A driver of Chhattisgarh's civil aviation department was suspended on Monday for allegedly facilitating the entry of an unauthorised couple into the state's hangar for a photoshoot, said the government officials. According to reports, this incident had taken place on January 21 this year but came to light on Sunday after the photographs featuring the couple sitting in the government-owned helicopter parked inside the hangar, which is located in Police Lines, went viral on social media.

Couple holds photoshoot in CM Bhupesh Baghel's chopper

It is important to note here that the AW 109 Power Elite helicopter with which the Chhattisgarh couple posed is used for ferrying VVIPs, including the Governor, Chief Minister and Cabinet Ministers. Speaking about this incident, Director of state civil aviation department Neelam Namdeo Ekka told PTI, "Driver Yogeshwar Sai allegedly violated security norms and arbitrarily facilitated the entry of unauthorized people into the hangar on January 21."

Stating that Yogeshwar Sai's act is in violation of Chhattisgarh Civil Service (Conduct) Rules, 1965, Ekka said that the driver has now been placed under suspension with immediate effect. "A committee constituted to probe the incident will submit its report within a week based on which further action will be taken," he added.

According to the preliminary probe conducted by the concerned committee, the couple and the photographers had reportedly visited the hangar for a pre-wedding photoshoot. However, the identity of the couple and photographers is currently being ascertained. When asked about possible action against security personnel posted in the hangar, Raipur Superintendent of Police Ajay Yadav said an inquiry was underway.

(With PTI inputs)