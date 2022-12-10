Chhattisgarh: Couple Killed, Minor Daughter Injured After Motorcycle Falls Off Under-construction Flyover

A couple was killed and their 12-year-old daughter seriously injured when their motorcycle fell off an under-construction flyover on Durg-Raipur road in Chhattisgarh, police said on Saturday.

The under-construction overbridge on National Highway-53 had no barrier or sign for diversion to alert motorists, an official said.

The accident took place in Kumhari town of Durg district on Friday night when the victims were heading home to Raipur after attending a wedding in Janjgiri village (Durg), said City Superintendent of Police (Chhawani area) Prabhat Kumar.

“One lane of the flyover had been completed earlier and opened for vehicular movement, while the construction of the other lane was underway. As no diversion signage or barrier was placed, the motorcyclist rode on the under-construction lane and fell from a height of around 30 feet,” the official said.

Aajuram Dewangan (46), who was riding the two-wheeler, and his wife Nirmala (42) died on the spot, while their daughter Annu (12) sustained serious injuries, he said, adding that the girl was rushed to a hospital in Kumhari from where she was shifted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur.

Later when the police were putting a barrier on the lane after the accident, a speeding car entered the same lane and fell from the dead end of the bridge, Kumar said.

However, the car's driver, who was alone in the vehicle, escaped unhurt because of the airbags, he said.

The police have registered a case under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code, the official said. PTI COR TKP ARU ARU