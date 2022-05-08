Chhattisgarh: Couple killed, two children seriously injured in road accident in Jashpur

Jashpur, May 8 (PTI) A businessman and his wife were killed while their two children sustained critical injuries after a speeding truck collided with their car in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district, police said on Sunday.

The accident took place on Saturday night when the family, from Kunkuri town here, was returning home after having dinner at a nearby dhaba, an official said.

"Those killed were identified as Saurabh Bansal (36), a cloth trader, and his wife Nishu Bansal (32). As per eyewitnesses, the speeding truck, which was coming from the opposition direction, was moving in a zigzag manner and its mid-portion collided with the car," he said.

"Saurabh died on the spot while his wife succumbed in hospital. Their children are critical and have been referred to a hospital in Ranchi in neighbouring Jharkhand for further treatment. After hitting the car, the truck skidded off the road and plunged into a roadside field. Such was the impact, we needed to use a gas cutter to bring out Saurabh's body from the wreckage," he added.

A case has been registered and efforts are on to trace the truck driver who fled from the spot, the official said. PTI COR TKP BNM BNM

