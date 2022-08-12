Chhattisgarh: CRPF Soldiers Defuse IED Planted In Forests Of Bijapur's Mahadev Ghat

The Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) 196 Battalion recovered IED explosives that were planted in the forests of the Mahadev Ghat in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur. According to SP Anjaneya Varshney, the recovery was made in the Kotwali Bijapur area during a search operation carried out by soldiers. The explosives were planted by Maoists to especially target the CRPF soldiers, however, they were disabled on the spot by the Bomb Disposal Squad, thus averting a major targeted attack on the armed forces.

Notably, this marks another instance weeks after the armed forces thwarted a Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh. The previous incident took place in the state's Sukma district when two IED bombs were detected by the CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) 206 Battalion.

Armed forces thwart planned attack in Sukma

The incident dates back to June when two IED bombs were destroyed in a controlled explosion in the forest area of Elmagunda camp and Minpa. This incident transpired after the CoBRA 206 Battalion had earlier neutralised a Mortar HE bomb that was planted by Maoists in Sukma a few weeks earlier. The bomb was found 450 meters away from the Elmagunda camp on May 16 and was destroyed successfully under the leadership of Commander Prashant Rai and Commander Saurabh Yadav of CoBRA 206 Corps.

Notably, the Elmagunda camp which is located in Konta of the Dantewada district is among the most-affected areas and is also the core zone of Maoists in the Sukma district.

However, the armed forces have not been able to foil every attack as prior to the IED recovery in Sukma, an IED device planted in Bijapur exploded and injured a CRPF commando. The incident is said to have occurred when a team of the 210th battalion of Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) was out on an anti-Maoist operation and the commando stepped on the connection of the IED which triggered the blast.

Image: Republic World