Chhattisgarh: CRPF trooper injured while trying to defuse IED in Bijapur

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was injured on Thursday while trying to defuse an improvised explosive device (IED) in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, a police official said.

The incident occurred at around 11:30 am in Nelasnar police station limits when a team of CRPF's 165th battalion was out on an area domination-cum-search operation, the official said.

"The patrolling team detected an IED placed beneath the ground near a culvert between Nelasnar and Pandemurga villages. When constable Ravi Kumar, a member of the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) of the CRPF 165th battalion, was trying to defuse the bomb, it exploded, leaving him injured," he said.

Kumar, whose is out of danger, was first shifted to a local hospital and is being airlifted to Raipur for advanced medical treatment, the official said.