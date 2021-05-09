Chhattisgarh: Dantewada SP Urges Maoists To Surrender, Offers Free COVID Treatment By Govt

In a rare move, Dantewada SP Abhishek Pallav urged Maoist leaders in the Chhatisgarh district to surrender and avail free COVID-19 treatment from the administration on Saturday. Pallav claims that top Maoist leaders including Sujata (member DKSZC) who carries a bounty of Rs 25 lakhs are suffering from food poisoning & Coronavirus. He offered these Maoists to avail free treatment for the infection by the state administration. Chhattisgarh has 1,31,041 active COVID cases, 6,88,918 recovered cases and 10,158 fatalities.

Sukma-Bijapur Maoist attack

Recently, Bastar Range IG affirmed that 12 Maoists were killed in the encounter that broke out on 3 April and as many as 16 of them were left injured, while one CoBRA jawan who hails from Jammu & Kashmir was captured by the Maoists. As per sources, security forces while hunting for Maoist commander Hidma were ambushed by nearly 400 Maoists that opened fire upon the jawans. As per officials, 22 jawans have been martyred in the encounter. The security forces consisting of DRG, CRPF, STF and Cobra commandos were deployed in an anti-Maoist operation on April 2. 760 personnel from Tarrem, 200 from Usur, 195 from Pamed, 483 from Sukma's Minpa and 420 personnel from Narsapur were involved in the anti-terror operation.

Four days later, CoBRA commando Rakeshwar Singh Manhas was released by Maoists in the presence of hundreds of villages and the two-member team constituted by the government to oversee his release. Negotiating the release of the captured jawan, an 11-member team had arrived in the Bastar region earlier in the day. Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the site, vowing to wipe out Maoist insurgency in the state.

Dantewada Maoist attacks

In April 2010, a Maoist attack in Dantewada claimed the lives of 76 personnel of security forces. 74 CRPF men and two policemen were martyred in the heinous attack while 50 others were said to be seriously wounded, according to a PTI report. The martyred included a Deputy and an Assistant Commandant of the CRPF. The CRPF convoy was ambushed by 1000 Maoists at 6 am on April 6, 2010, when they were taking a break after travelling all night from a three-day anti-Maoist operation. The Dantewada attack remains the worst ever attack in the history of Maoist insurgency, inflicting a severe casualty to the Indian forces.

A month later on May 7, Maoists blew up a bus on Dantewada-Sukma road in Chhattisgarh, killing at least 36 people. Of the dead, 24 were civilians and 12 special police officers, according to a Hindustan Times report. It was said to be the first Maoist attack targeting a civilian bus. One month after Dantewada witnessed the worst-ever massacre of CRPF jawans, the next month, on June 29, at least 26 personnel of the CRPF were killed in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh.