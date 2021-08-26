Chhattisgarh: Double Leg Amputee Mountaineer Chitrasen Sahu Conquers Mount Elbrus | Watch

In big news for India, double-leg amputee mountaineer Chitrasen Sahu created history on Monday, August 23, after hoisting the tricolor flag on Mount Elbrus, which is considered as one of the highest mountain peaks in Russia, Europe and ranks on number 10 as the most prominent peaks of the world. The mountain is situated at a height of 5,642 meters. After reaching the summit, Shau became the first Indian with a double amputee to conquer the highest peaks of three different countries. After setting a new record of conquering three different peaks, he is aiming to conquer the summit of 7 continents. Earlier in September 2019, the 27-year-old had marked a world record by reaching the peak of the African continent, Kilimanjaro mountain, and the highest mountain peak in the continent of Australia, Mount Kosciuszko.

Double-leg amputee mountaineer Chitrasen Sahu climbs Mount Elbrus

After achieving the rare, the Indian mountaineer spoke to a media person and said, "Due to both legs being artificial, there was a lot of difficulty in mountaineering and it was a big challenge in itself. I have taken up this challenge for myself and aim to conquer the peaks of seven continents. I have done three so far. However, mountaineering with temperatures of minus 15 to minus 25 degrees, wind storms, and snowfalls at a speed of 50-70 kph is not easy. It is difficult, but I keep my preparations and spirit up to achieve the aim," reported ANI.

Sahu further said that he believes human life is similar to mountains as there are happiness, suffering, ups, and downs. He said all we need to learn is to move forward. "If we move forward with a positive mindset and think about the solution to any problem, then the solution is possible," he added. Notably, after reaching the peak, Sahu also shared a message of "Mission Inclusion--To promote equality and a Plastic Free Nation." After his historic journey, Sahu took to Instagram and also shared a short video clip of his struggle before he marked the victory.

Who is Chitrasen Sahu ?

A civil engineer in Balod, Chhattisgarh, the 27-year old underwent amputation of both his legs after he met a train accident in the year 2014. However, the physical disability has never been a hurdle in his way. Apart from being a mountaineer, Sahu is also a national wheelchair basketball player, a blade runner, and a public speaker. Speaking about himself, Sahu said that he has always worked for the rights of his people so that there is no discrimination against them. "The absence of any part of the body is not a matter of shame, nor does it come in the way of our success. We just need to end the hesitation inside us and come forward. We are not less than anyone, nor are we different, "he added.

