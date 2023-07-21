Chhattisgarh: ED Raids IAS Officer, Congress PCC Treasurer In Fresh Money Laundering Probe

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday (July 21) conducted raids at a dozen locations related to IAS officers, bureaucrats, business tycoons and a Congress politician in Chhattisgarh's Raipur. The raids were related to a fresh money laundering investigation, official sources said. To ensure security, central paramilitary personnel were deployed outside the buildings where the ED teams were carrying out the raids.

The searches were carried out at the premises linked to IAS officer Ranu Sahu located in Devendra Nagar. Chhattisgarh Congress leader and state party unit treasurer Ramgopal Agarwal's place in Anupam Nagar was also raided.

Searches were also carried out at the residence of Korba Corporation Commissioner Prabhakar Pandey. A team of ED officials reached Pandey’s residence at 5:00 am to carry out the search. Contractor Sunil Ramdas' house located in Raigad was also raided.

The action was initiated after the central agency registered a fresh case under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), sources said.

However, the exact case which led to the raids has not been revealed but sources say it could be linked to an alleged rice scam. ED has been investigating an alleged coal levy and liquor scam in the state in which some prominent bureaucrats, politicians and IAS officers have already been arrested.