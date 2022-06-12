Chhattisgarh: Efforts on for 3rd day to save 11-yr-old boy stuck in borewell; team of robot specialists reaches spot

Janjgir, Jun 12 (PTI) More than 45 hours after an 11-year-old boy fell into a deep borewell in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir Champa district, rescue teams were making hectic efforts on Sunday to save him, officials said.

The boy is conscious, they said, adding that a team of robot specialists from Gujarat has reached the spot and efforts are being made to pull out the child, who is stuck at a depth of about 60 feet in the abandoned borewell.

The boy, Rahul Sahu, fell into the unused 80-feet-deep borewell, located in the backyard of his house in Pihrid village in Malkharoda development block around 2 pm on Friday while he was playing there, officials said.

The rescue teams, comprising over 500 personnel, including officials of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Army, have been working tirelessly, using ultra-advance machines and vehicles to evacuate the child safely, they said.

As per the latest information, a parallel pit, being dug since Friday evening, is nearing its final stage. A tunnel will then be created which will enable rescuers to reach the borewell and evacuate the child.

A team of robot specialists from Gujarat has also reached the spot and efforts are also being made to pull out the child safely with the help of a robot, officials said.

“Health officials have been constantly monitoring Rahul's condition through cameras. He is conscious and showing movement. He was given a soft drink and banana in the wee hours of Sunday and provided juice this morning. A pipe has been installed for oxygen supply in the borewell,” a government statement said.

“We are hoping that we will be able to rescue the child by late afternoon,” a district administration official said.

Over 500 personnel, including from the NDRF, a four-member Army team, more than 150 policemen and 15 personnel of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), have been engaged in the rescue operation, which began at 4 pm on Friday, officials said.

There is some water inside the borewell where the child is trapped and the NDRF personnel are trying to drain it out with the help of a vessel tied to a rope. Even the child has been helping in the water draining exercise, as per the government statement.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is in touch with officials and constantly taking updates about the operation.

Baghel also spoke to Rahul's family members over phone and assured them that every possible step would be taken to save the child.

District Collector Jitendra Shukla and Superintendent of Police Vijay Agrawal were at the spot since Friday evening.

The CM has also directed all district collectors and SPs that borewells should be covered in order to prevent such incidents. PTI COR TKP GK GK

