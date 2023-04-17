Chhattisgarh: Elephant Calf Electrocuted On Farm In Raigarh District

An elephant calf was allegedly electrocuted on a farm in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district on Monday, a forest official said. The carcass of the calf, aged around five years, was found in the morning in the sugarcane farm in Chuhkimar village under Chhal forest range of Dharamjaigarh forest division, Divisional Forest Officer Abhishek Jogawat said.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the jumbo got electrocuted after coming in contact with a live wire at the farm, he said, adding that investigation into the death is underway. More than 70 elephants have died in Chhattisgarh in the last five years of causes ranging from ailments and age to electrocution, officials said.