Chhattisgarh Encounter: CM Baghel Felicitates CoBRA Team For Rescuing Missing CRPF Jawan

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday felicitated a delegation of security personnel that was involved in the release of CoBRA jawan Rakeshwar Singh Manhas. The CRPF constable was kidnapped on April 3 after an encounter broke out between armed forces and Maoists in the Sukma district. Manhas was released in a Jan Sabha on April 8, days after the skirmish which resulted in the deaths of 22 jawans.

Members of the delegation felicitated by the CM included Padma Dharanpal Saini, Jai Rudra Telam Bauriya, Sukhmati Hapka and Rakeshwar Singh Manhas of Cobra Battalion, as well as journalists Ganesh Mishra and Mukesh Chandrakar.

Speaking to the media after the event, Baghel said, “When we visited Jagdalpur, Rakeshwar’s mother had asked me to bring back her son safely. Today, I am happy that we succeeded in bringing him back. The role of journalists and all other officials was very vital in this operation. I thank all of them.”

Rakeshwar Singh Manhas said he came to know that a delegation was coming to rescue him on April 7 and he was released in a Jan sabha the next day.

Chhattisgarh Encounter

As many as 22 jawans lost their lives and 32 sustained severe injuries after a fierce battle with Maoists along the Sukma-Bijapur border in Chattisgarh during the wee hours of April 4. Security forces while hunting for Maoist commander Hidma were ambushed on Saturday, following which an encounter broke out.

The security forces were met with nearly 400 Maoists that opened fire upon the jawans. 760 personnel from Tarrem, 200 from Usur, 195 from Pamed, 483 from Sukma's Minpa, and 420 personnel from Narsapur were involved in the anti-terror operation. The wreath-laying ceremony of soldiers who lost their lives in the Naxal attack was held at Bijapur on Monday.