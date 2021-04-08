Chhattisgarh Encounter: Sukma Heroes Share Their Ordeal, Recount Horrific Maoist Ambush

The jawans who were a part of the anti-Maoist operation in the Sukma district where they were ambushed by Naxalites and fired upon shared their stories with Republic TV. While 22 jawans were martyred, some were grievously injured.

While speaking to Republic, Cobra Battalion Head Constable Madan Pal Singh, who is one of the injured jawans said, "We got information from our officers that Hidma and his associates were hiding in a village. The operation was launched by the government and we went to the spot at around 10 PM at night. We had been given a pinpoint. In the morning we got information that the Naxals were roaming around 100 meters away from us. That is when we got to know that they have planned an ambush. We were alert but by then they had started firing at us. We started firing at them as soon as we spotted them. "

Another injured jawan, Constable Dev Prakash said, "They had ambushed us and fired at us from three sides. They had started throwing IED bombs at us. We did not know where to go, what to do. Our commanders told us that we could not wait for the firing to stop. We kept shooting on one side and went ahead. I was already shot by then, and others tied a bandage. I also got an injection. I walked in between them and got out alive. I won't be able to give more information as I was down."

22 jawans lost their lives and 32 sustained severe injuries after a fierce battle with Maoists along the Sukma-Bijapur border in Chattisgarh during the wee hours of April 4. Security forces while hunting for Maoist commander Hidma were ambushed on Saturday, following which an encounter broke out. The security forces were met with nearly 400 Maoists that opened fire upon the jawans. 760 personnel from Tarrem, 200 from Usur, 195 from Pamed, 483 from Sukma's Minpa, and 420 personnel from Narsapur were involved in the anti-terror operation. The wreath-laying ceremony of soldiers who lost their lives in the Naxal attack was held at Bijapur on Monday.

