Chhattisgarh: Engagement Function Leaves 36 People Ill Due To Food Poisoning; All Out Of Danger

Thirty-six persons fell ill due to food poisoning after eating at an engagement function in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon district, an official said on Sunday.

The victims, belonging to Kulhar village in Narayanpur district, had gone for the function that took place in Chinhali Beda in Kondagaon on Saturday, he said.

"They reportedly consumed snacks cooked in oil extracted from seeds of the kusum tree. They complained of vomiting, loose motion and were taken to the primary health centre in Farasgaon," the official said.

"Kusum has some poisonous acids that need to removed before it is fit for consumption. The victims left for their homes after taking primary treatment. We intimated Narayanpur Chief Medical Officer Dr Tukaram Kunwar, who sent a team on Sunday morning to Kulhar village," he added.

The team treated 27 persons in the village and shifted nine to Benoor Primary Health Centre for further medication, all of whom are out of danger, the official added.